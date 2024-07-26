Spotlight on Starbucks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $151,425 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $615,336.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $80.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $24.5 $24.0 $24.0 $50.00 $240.0K 0 0 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $80.00 $142.7K 0 495 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.75 $6.7 $6.7 $70.00 $94.4K 1.7K 206 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.4 $8.2 $8.4 $75.00 $55.4K 1.9K 0 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.85 $70.00 $51.5K 8.8K 14

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Starbucks Currently trading with a volume of 3,908,037, the SBUX's price is up by 1.13%, now at $74.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $85.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Neutral rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $77. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $98. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to In-Line with a new price target of $80. In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $81. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Starbucks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.