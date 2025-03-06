Spotlight on SoundHound AI: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for SoundHound AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $478,050, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $662,817.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $17.0 for SoundHound AI during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoundHound AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoundHound AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $17.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoundHound AI Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $1.72 $1.68 $1.72 $8.00 $192.9K 98 1.1K SOUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $7.6 $7.35 $7.5 $17.00 $123.0K 314 300 SOUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.15 $13.00 $94.3K 211 301 SOUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $2.45 $2.44 $2.45 $12.00 $85.7K 1.4K 500 SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.72 $0.7 $0.72 $12.00 $72.1K 6.8K 3.1K

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SoundHound AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is SoundHound AI Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 23,166,665, with SOUN's price down by -7.09%, positioned at $9.43. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. Expert Opinions on SoundHound AI

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $26. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for SoundHound AI, targeting a price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

