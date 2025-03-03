Spotlight on SolarEdge Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SEDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for SolarEdge Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $110,620, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,276,821.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $80.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SolarEdge Technologies options trades today is 649.0 with a total volume of 3,594.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SolarEdge Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.1 $12.95 $12.95 $2.50 $259.0K 1.8K 985 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.95 $12.9 $12.95 $2.50 $259.0K 1.8K 785 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.0 $12.95 $12.95 $2.50 $259.0K 1.8K 585 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.0 $12.95 $13.0 $2.50 $176.3K 1.8K 236 SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.1 $12.95 $13.0 $2.50 $130.0K 1.8K 100

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SolarEdge Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

SolarEdge Technologies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,867,751, with SEDG's price down by -3.34%, positioned at $15.94. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. What Analysts Are Saying About SolarEdge Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

