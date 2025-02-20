Spotlight on SolarEdge Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SEDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for SolarEdge Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $391,590, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $171,250.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $35.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.6 $6.35 $6.6 $20.00 $197.7K 689 2 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.1 $2.8 $2.85 $21.00 $71.2K 904 269 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.75 $2.04 $2.5 $21.00 $62.5K 904 10 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.25 $5.2 $5.25 $35.00 $47.2K 3.9K 204 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.2 $4.65 $5.0 $15.00 $45.0K 3.3K 0

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Present Market Standing of SolarEdge Technologies Trading volume stands at 3,283,214, with SEDG's price down by -10.75%, positioned at $17.52. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $16.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SolarEdge Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

