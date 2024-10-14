Spotlight on SolarEdge Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in SEDG usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for SolarEdge Technologies. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 44% being bullish and 55% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $339,688, and there was a single call, worth $25,516.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $95.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SolarEdge Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SolarEdge Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.5 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.5 $9.45 $9.45 $25.00 $115.2K 370 125 SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.11 $1.08 $1.08 $12.50 $38.4K 466 1 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $76.2 $75.5 $76.1 $95.00 $38.0K 375 10 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $76.35 $75.05 $76.1 $95.00 $38.0K 375 5 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $31.2 $31.1 $31.1 $50.00 $31.1K 1.6K 10

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SolarEdge Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,740,579, with SEDG's price down by -2.83%, positioned at $18.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days. What Analysts Are Saying About SolarEdge Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

