Spotlight on SoFi Techs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for SoFi Techs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $482,886, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,776,495.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for SoFi Techs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SoFi Techs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SoFi Techs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

SoFi Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.65 $4.5 $4.6 $17.00 $193.1K 8.1K 1.1K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $10.00 $168.7K 29.3K 692 SOFI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $2.22 $2.2 $2.21 $15.00 $110.2K 3.2K 91 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.25 $7.15 $7.25 $10.00 $106.5K 21.1K 164 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.05 $1.04 $1.05 $15.00 $101.0K 14.9K 1.4K

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs With a volume of 27,616,260, the price of SOFI is down -0.57% at $14.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.