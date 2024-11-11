Spotlight on SoFi Techs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for SoFi Techs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,530, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $564,284.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $17.0 for SoFi Techs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Techs stands at 14399.57, with a total volume reaching 9,430.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Techs, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $17.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.4 $2.25 $2.31 $17.00 $173.3K 878 785 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.4 $2.3 $2.3 $17.00 $147.2K 878 1.7K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.4 $6.15 $6.15 $10.00 $113.7K 32.7K 335 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.63 $0.6 $0.64 $13.50 $37.3K 9.2K 712 SOFI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.45 $3.35 $3.42 $10.50 $33.0K 4.2K 214

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

In light of the recent options history for SoFi Techs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

SoFi Techs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 26,688,507, the SOFI's price is up by 6.84%, now at $13.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. What The Experts Say On SoFi Techs

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $10.875.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Techs with a target price of $8. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Techs with a target price of $9. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on SoFi Techs with a target price of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SoFi Techs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.