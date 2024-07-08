Spotlight on SoFi Techs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 91% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $542,400 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $120,978.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $6.0 to $7.0 for SoFi Techs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Techs options trades today is 34945.11 with a total volume of 26,884.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Techs's big money trades within a strike price range of $6.0 to $7.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.26 $1.23 $1.26 $7.00 $126.0K 57.3K 191 SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.26 $1.23 $1.26 $7.00 $63.0K 57.3K 1.1K SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.3 $0.29 $0.3 $6.00 $60.0K 86.4K 324 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.3 $0.29 $0.3 $6.00 $58.5K 86.4K 2.3K SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.12 $1.1 $1.12 $7.00 $56.0K 11.2K 7

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SoFi Techs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is SoFi Techs Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 10,972,354, with SOFI's price down by -0.46%, positioned at $6.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for SoFi Techs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $10.0.

An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

