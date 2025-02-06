Spotlight on Sirius XM Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sirius XM Holdings.

Looking at options history for Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $714,101 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $459,082.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $24.0 and $40.0 for Sirius XM Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sirius XM Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sirius XM Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $24.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

Sirius XM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.95 $2.9 $2.9 $26.00 $259.9K 1.1K 1.4K SIRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.85 $4.75 $4.85 $25.00 $155.2K 4.1K 331 SIRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.95 $2.65 $2.92 $26.00 $124.3K 1.1K 4.0K SIRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $25.00 $114.6K 5.3K 384 SIRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.3 $2.1 $2.1 $27.00 $101.0K 6.2K 602

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM operates almost exclusively in the US through its SiriusXM and Pandora audio services. SiriusXM is primarily a satellite radio service, which offers nationwide coverage and mostly ad-free listening, with proprietary channels and exclusive content. It makes agreements with automakers to install its radios in vehicles and give trial services to vehicle buyers, which have traditionally fed its subscriber base. The company operates the service through a handful of geostationary satellites that it owns and operates, but it now offers a streaming SiriusXM option as well. Pandora, which makes up a much smaller portion of revenue and profit, offers a subscription and ad-supported streaming music service that competes with industry giants like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sirius XM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Sirius XM Holdings With a trading volume of 4,894,354, the price of SIRI is down by -0.5%, reaching $25.66. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now. What The Experts Say On Sirius XM Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Sirius XM Holdings, targeting a price of $29. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Sirius XM Holdings with a target price of $24. * An analyst from Barrington Research persists with their Outperform rating on Sirius XM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $28. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $29. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Sirius XM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

