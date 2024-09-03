Spotlight on Shopify: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SHOP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Shopify. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $108,210, and 7 are calls, amounting to $270,247.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $100.0 for Shopify over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 1518.71 with a total volume of 1,032.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.0 $8.0 $100.00 $80.0K 1.9K 100 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.2 $8.0 $8.07 $80.00 $40.3K 1.0K 61 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $75.00 $39.6K 3.1K 240 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.3 $8.25 $8.3 $80.00 $37.3K 1.0K 112 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.5 $6.4 $6.46 $75.00 $32.4K 3.1K 53

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Shopify, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Shopify Trading volume stands at 2,692,132, with SHOP's price down by -3.04%, positioned at $71.82. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Shopify with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.