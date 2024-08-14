Spotlight on SentinelOne: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SentinelOne (NYSE:S).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with S, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for SentinelOne.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $70,310, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $453,453.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.0 to $40.0 for SentinelOne over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SentinelOne's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SentinelOne's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

SentinelOne Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume S CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.65 $2.5 $2.5 $25.00 $125.0K 4.4K 503 S PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.2 $8.9 $8.9 $30.00 $70.3K 28 1 S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.6 $0.5 $0.6 $30.00 $67.1K 5.6K 402 S CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.7 $1.55 $1.7 $40.00 $62.3K 930 617 S CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.7 $1.55 $1.7 $40.00 $42.5K 930 250

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SentinelOne, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of SentinelOne With a volume of 1,764,604, the price of S is up 1.01% at $22.57. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SentinelOne options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

