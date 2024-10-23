Spotlight on Seagate Tech Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Seagate Tech Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $512,124, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $142,340.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $118.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Seagate Tech Hldgs options trades today is 423.86 with a total volume of 4,799.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Seagate Tech Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $118.0 over the last 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $3.2 $3.0 $3.2 $108.00 $176.0K 942 971 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $4.5 $4.1 $4.0 $108.00 $110.0K 942 405 STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $15.0 $14.6 $15.0 $118.00 $90.0K 68 1 STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.6 $7.5 $7.6 $110.00 $47.1K 327 96 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.7 $1.65 $1.65 $100.00 $32.8K 1.0K 575

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Seagate Tech Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Seagate Tech Hldgs With a volume of 4,434,041, the price of STX is down -6.98% at $104.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days. Expert Opinions on Seagate Tech Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $139.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

