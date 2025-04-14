Spotlight on Sea: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 0% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $63,600, and 6 are calls, amounting to $3,387,195.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $135.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.9 $12.9 $13.25 $135.00 $2.6M 793 2.0K SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.3 $16.2 $16.26 $115.00 $189.4K 4.4K 516 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.2 $16.05 $16.09 $115.00 $185.2K 4.4K 397 SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $16.25 $16.05 $16.13 $115.00 $153.5K 4.4K 282 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.3 $16.05 $16.0 $115.00 $146.4K 4.4K 42

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Sea, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Sea

Trading volume stands at 1,357,185, with SE's price up by 2.28%, positioned at $120.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sea

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $165.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Sea, targeting a price of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sea options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for SE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

