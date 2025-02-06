Spotlight on Schlumberger: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Schlumberger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $691,564, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $87,547.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $32.5 and $60.0 for Schlumberger, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Schlumberger's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Schlumberger's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.55 $7.45 $7.45 $47.50 $206.3K 163 278 SLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.12 $1.09 $1.11 $37.50 $205.3K 12.5K 2.1K SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $37.50 $77.5K 7.1K 261 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.52 $0.45 $0.45 $60.00 $45.0K 62 1.3K SLB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.58 $1.54 $1.57 $40.00 $42.5K 4.0K 409

About Schlumberger

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Schlumberger, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Schlumberger Trading volume stands at 7,673,133, with SLB's price down by -2.35%, positioned at $39.85. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 74 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Schlumberger

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $51.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

