Spotlight on Salesforce: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,603,732 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $384,139.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $165.0 and $380.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 1404.95, with a total volume reaching 1,841.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $165.0 to $380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.35 $9.05 $9.35 $230.00 $280.5K 1.4K 0 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.45 $19.4 $19.4 $220.00 $176.5K 518 35 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.1 $26.8 $26.8 $240.00 $109.8K 1.0K 9 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.35 $10.2 $10.25 $230.00 $102.5K 1.9K 83 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.25 $10.1 $10.1 $230.00 $80.8K 1.9K 3

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Salesforce With a volume of 2,603,205, the price of CRM is up 1.12% at $255.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Salesforce

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $250.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

