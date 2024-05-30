Spotlight on RTX: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on RTX (NYSE:RTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for RTX.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $231,691, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $977,645.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $130.0 for RTX over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RTX's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RTX's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

RTX Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.15 $2.0 $2.01 $120.00 $401.9K 2.0K 1 RTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.96 $1.86 $1.96 $105.00 $392.0K 6.8K 2.0K RTX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $105.00 $132.5K 1.0K 384 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.0 $9.65 $9.65 $100.00 $80.0K 422 86 RTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.4 $1.29 $1.4 $130.00 $70.0K 15 500

About RTX

RTX is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace manufacturers and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, an aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

In light of the recent options history for RTX, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of RTX Currently trading with a volume of 1,924,275, the RTX's price is up by 1.0%, now at $105.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for RTX

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $141.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on RTX with a target price of $141.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for RTX with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

