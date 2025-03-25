Spotlight on Royal Caribbean Gr: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Royal Caribbean Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $797,611, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,519,378.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $300.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Royal Caribbean Gr stands at 281.06, with a total volume reaching 3,881.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Royal Caribbean Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $123.6 $122.8 $122.8 $110.00 $454.3K 8 40 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $16.6 $16.45 $16.6 $210.00 $234.0K 667 446 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $16.6 $16.35 $16.6 $210.00 $141.1K 667 531 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.95 $14.35 $14.95 $220.00 $140.5K 455 183 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $23.2 $22.55 $23.25 $240.00 $102.3K 326 89

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Royal Caribbean Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Royal Caribbean Gr With a volume of 934,427, the price of RCL is down -0.62% at $224.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $272.5.

* An analyst from Loop Capital has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $250. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $295.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Royal Caribbean Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

