Spotlight on Roku: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Roku. Our analysis of options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $217,950, and 5 were calls, valued at $201,240.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $100.0 for Roku, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roku options trades today is 802.62 with a total volume of 491.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roku's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Roku 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.6 $5.45 $5.6 $75.00 $112.0K 272 3 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.5 $18.25 $18.45 $85.00 $55.3K 644 36 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $14.05 $13.95 $14.05 $75.00 $50.5K 121 37 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.77 $2.71 $2.71 $75.00 $48.7K 2.6K 205 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.1 $4.75 $4.95 $100.00 $44.5K 1.7K 90

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

In light of the recent options history for Roku, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,433,147, the ROKU's price is up by 1.8%, now at $73.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Roku

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $88. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $88. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $95. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Roku, targeting a price of $68.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

