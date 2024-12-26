Spotlight on Rocket Lab USA: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RKLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Rocket Lab USA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $242,855, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,594,889.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $40.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rocket Lab USA options trades today is 1498.3 with a total volume of 8,527.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rocket Lab USA's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $26.6 $25.0 $25.16 $3.00 $500.5K 206 200 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.7 $20.4 $20.4 $10.00 $142.8K 2.0K 88 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.0 $9.8 $9.94 $30.00 $99.4K 600 108 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.7 $9.5 $9.5 $21.00 $95.0K 1.0K 101 RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.1 $9.5 $30.00 $85.5K 2.2K 90

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rocket Lab USA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Rocket Lab USA Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 12,857,779, with RKLB's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $26.6. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Lab USA

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rocket Lab USA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

