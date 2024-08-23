Spotlight on Roblox: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Roblox. Our analysis of options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $143,399, and 5 were calls, valued at $174,488.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $50.0 for Roblox, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 1103.57, with a total volume reaching 1,153.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $47.00 $67.0K 31 15 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.15 $50.00 $51.8K 5.2K 0 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.09 $2.08 $2.08 $40.00 $42.4K 273 13 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.47 $0.45 $0.47 $44.50 $35.2K 698 752 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.49 $1.46 $1.46 $37.50 $33.8K 452 232

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Roblox's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 880,558, the price of RBLX is up by 1.31%, reaching $43.93. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $50. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Neutral rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $42. In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $56. An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $50. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

