Spotlight on Roblox: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $107,283 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $585,024.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $60.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roblox's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roblox's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $32.5 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.75 $16.55 $16.75 $32.50 $192.6K 398 115 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.21 $1.19 $1.19 $47.50 $118.7K 5.8K 1.0K RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $50.00 $105.0K 5.2K 251 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.94 $2.89 $2.89 $37.50 $63.8K 1.7K 224 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $45.00 $43.4K 709 228

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Roblox, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Roblox With a volume of 2,766,404, the price of RBLX is up 0.48% at $43.56. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Roblox

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $47.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $45. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Neutral rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $42. An analyst from Roth MKM has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $43. In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $56. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $50.

