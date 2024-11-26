Spotlight on Robinhood Markets: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HOOD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for Robinhood Markets. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $329,380, and 32 are calls, amounting to $2,224,324.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $50.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Robinhood Markets's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Robinhood Markets's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.1 $3.9 $3.9 $50.00 $598.8K 2.9K 1.5K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.0 $8.9 $9.0 $37.00 $270.0K 1.2K 300 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $18.25 $18.05 $18.15 $20.00 $232.3K 118 130 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.75 $1.71 $1.75 $37.00 $117.2K 2.8K 1.2K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.95 $10.5 $10.9 $50.00 $109.0K 4.7K 137

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Robinhood Markets, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 8,734,368, the price of HOOD is down by -1.95%, reaching $37.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $33.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $25. * An analyst from Needham upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $22. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $26. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

