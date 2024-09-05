Spotlight on Robinhood Markets: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HOOD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Robinhood Markets. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 69% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $109,404, and 11 are calls, amounting to $719,456.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $32.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Robinhood Markets stands at 3704.0, with a total volume reaching 13,682.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Robinhood Markets, situated within the strike price corridor from $19.0 to $32.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.29 $2.22 $2.23 $32.00 $278.7K 3.7K 8 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $27.00 $73.6K 2.1K 224 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.65 $4.5 $4.65 $22.00 $69.7K 13.4K 450 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $0.38 $0.27 $0.28 $19.00 $57.0K 9.5K 2.5K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.0 $1.99 $2.0 $21.00 $55.2K 1.0K 300

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

In light of the recent options history for Robinhood Markets, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,579,119, the HOOD's price is down by -1.02%, now at $18.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $20. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $30. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $19. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $18. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

