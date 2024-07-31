Spotlight on Riot Platforms: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Riot Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $770,150, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $518,860.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $20.0 for Riot Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.01 $2.0 $2.0 $14.00 $122.8K 3.3K 1.1K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.3 $2.26 $2.26 $10.00 $113.0K 12.1K 3.9K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.29 $2.28 $2.28 $10.00 $56.7K 12.1K 2.5K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.0 $1.99 $2.0 $14.00 $56.6K 3.3K 2.0K RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.3 $2.3 $2.3 $10.00 $55.2K 12.1K 845

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Present Market Standing of Riot Platforms Trading volume stands at 2,990,362, with RIOT's price up by 2.12%, positioned at $10.59. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Riot Platforms

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $17.75.

An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Speculative Buy with a price target of $18. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $17. An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Riot Platforms, maintaining a target price of $13. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Riot Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

