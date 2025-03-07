Spotlight on Rigetti Computing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RGTI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Rigetti Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $249,725, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $293,026.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $6.0 to $20.0 for Rigetti Computing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rigetti Computing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rigetti Computing's whale activity within a strike price range from $6.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $0.5 $0.49 $0.49 $9.00 $98.0K 12.7K 4.8K RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.1 $11.9 $12.1 $20.00 $90.7K 186 150 RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.5 $1.42 $1.5 $10.00 $74.8K 9.6K 1.3K RGTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $6.3 $6.25 $6.25 $15.00 $62.5K 51 100 RGTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.77 $1.75 $1.77 $9.50 $35.4K 391 419

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rigetti Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Rigetti Computing Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 44,784,884, with RGTI's price up by 0.47%, positioned at $8.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Rigetti Computing

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

