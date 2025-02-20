Spotlight on Redwire: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Redwire. Our analysis of options history for Redwire (NYSE:RDW) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $322,340, and 3 were calls, valued at $170,820.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $25.0 for Redwire during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Redwire's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Redwire's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $9.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Redwire Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.15 $1.95 $1.95 $19.00 $78.0K 914 109 RDW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.1 $10.2 $10.75 $9.00 $59.0K 9 53 RDW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.4 $8.2 $8.4 $12.00 $58.8K 106 70 RDW PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.0 $1.9 $1.9 $21.00 $57.0K 1.4K 404 RDW PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.9 $1.75 $1.9 $21.00 $57.0K 1.4K 104

About Redwire

Redwire Corp is engaged in mission-critical space solutions and reliable components for the next-generation space economy. It assists its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions and industries. The company's space infrastructure offerings include a broad array of modern products and services, which have been enabling space missions. The company's Heritage plus Innovation strategy enables it to combine decades of flight heritage with a culture creating new technologies that are the building blocks of space infrastructure for government and commercial customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Redwire, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Redwire's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,356,769, the RDW's price is down by -8.29%, now at $19.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Redwire

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $27.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $28. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Redwire with a target price of $26.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Redwire options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.