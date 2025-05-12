Spotlight on Reddit: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Reddit. Our analysis of options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $91,114, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,012,187.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $180.0 for Reddit during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Reddit stands at 543.12, with a total volume reaching 992.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Reddit, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $26.45 $23.85 $25.15 $170.00 $125.7K 161 50 RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $6.0 $5.25 $5.65 $110.00 $98.8K 2.4K 225 RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $6.0 $5.25 $5.65 $110.00 $98.8K 2.4K 225 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $17.65 $17.65 $17.65 $95.00 $70.6K 196 40 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $17.65 $17.65 $17.65 $95.00 $70.6K 196 40

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Reddit Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,149,388, the RDDT's price is up by 1.51%, now at $110.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Reddit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $148.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Reddit with a target price of $158. * In a positive move, an analyst from Seaport Global has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $165. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Neutral rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Reddit with a target price of $124.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Reddit options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for RDDT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Seaport Global Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

