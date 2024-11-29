Spotlight on Red Cat Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Red Cat Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Red Cat Hldgs (NASDAQ:RCAT) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $132,000, and 19 were calls, valued at $922,580.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.0 and $19.0 for Red Cat Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Red Cat Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Red Cat Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $19.0 in the last 30 days.

Red Cat Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $9.00 $112.0K 677 216 RCAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.6 $1.45 $1.55 $10.00 $93.0K 965 976 RCAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.1 $2.05 $2.1 $10.00 $82.9K 7.1K 414 RCAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $11.00 $77.5K 382 647 RCAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.5 $6.6 $7.39 $7.00 $73.9K 202 100

About Red Cat Hldgs

Red Cat Holdings Inc is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally. Red Cat's suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for night-time operations, and Skypersonic, a provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Red Cat Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Red Cat Hldgs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 10,117,349, the RCAT's price is up by 22.44%, now at $11.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Red Cat Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

