Spotlight on Philip Morris Intl: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Philip Morris Intl.

Looking at options history for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) we detected 42 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,709 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $3,977,694.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $180.0 for Philip Morris Intl during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Philip Morris Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Philip Morris Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $18.6 $15.9 $17.0 $129.00 $1.7M 2.1K 872 PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.0 $19.0 $19.0 $130.00 $190.0K 1.2K 100 PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $16.0 $14.3 $14.6 $130.00 $160.9K 1.5K 108 PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $14.3 $13.0 $13.0 $134.00 $130.0K 405 107 PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.2 $11.7 $11.82 $135.00 $118.2K 1.2K 125

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

Current Position of Philip Morris Intl Currently trading with a volume of 5,745,438, the PM's price is up by 9.06%, now at $142.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Philip Morris Intl

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $142.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $140. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $145.

