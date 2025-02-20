Spotlight on PDD Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) we detected 62 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $906,269 and 49, calls, for a total amount of $2,970,796.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $185.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.05 $10.45 $11.05 $175.00 $221.0K 235 0 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $31.1 $30.2 $31.1 $120.00 $195.9K 25 88 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.55 $27.45 $28.39 $125.00 $141.9K 1.8K 1 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.5 $1.34 $1.37 $160.00 $137.0K 72.1K 9.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.5 $1.34 $1.37 $160.00 $137.0K 72.1K 8.0K

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PDD Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 6,758,920, with PDD's price up by 0.92%, positioned at $125.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PDD Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

