Spotlight on PDD Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $243,675 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $24,374,273.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $230.0 for PDD Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.4 $55.7 $57.05 $100.00 $2.8M 17.5K 11.3K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.05 $55.65 $57.05 $100.00 $2.8M 17.5K 10.3K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $59.0 $58.0 $58.0 $100.00 $2.3M 17.5K 800 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $59.0 $58.0 $58.0 $100.00 $2.3M 17.5K 400 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $59.0 $56.05 $58.0 $100.00 $2.3M 17.5K 0

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PDD Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of PDD Holdings Trading volume stands at 10,710,457, with PDD's price down by -7.22%, positioned at $142.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days. What Analysts Are Saying About PDD Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $224.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PDD Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

