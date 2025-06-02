Spotlight on PayPal Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $476,607 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $311,493.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $75.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PayPal Holdings stands at 3880.47, with a total volume reaching 4,632.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PayPal Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $47.5 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.8 $7.65 $7.8 $70.00 $178.6K 1.2K 229 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $26.4 $25.45 $26.4 $47.50 $71.2K 20 28 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.7 $4.55 $4.7 $70.00 $54.0K 1.3K 6 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.79 $1.53 $1.77 $72.50 $50.4K 2.0K 292 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $67.50 $47.2K 1.3K 63

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,904,107, the price of PYPL is up by 0.16%, reaching $70.39.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $81.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $68. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PayPal Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for PYPL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Sell May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PYPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.