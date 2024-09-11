Spotlight on Paychex: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Paychex.

Looking at options history for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $254,166 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $79,074.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $130.0 for Paychex over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Paychex's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Paychex's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Paychex Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.45 $1.25 $1.45 $110.00 $69.7K 3.1K 19 PAYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.5 $2.35 $2.5 $120.00 $53.0K 6.0K 1.4K PAYX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $12.6 $12.2 $12.42 $120.00 $52.1K 350 0 PAYX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.95 $2.85 $2.85 $120.00 $39.0K 6.0K 815 PAYX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.3 $3.1 $3.1 $120.00 $38.7K 6.0K 96

About Paychex

Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, established in 1979, services over 745,000 clients and pays over 1 in 12 U.S. private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance agency services.

In light of the recent options history for Paychex, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Paychex Currently trading with a volume of 1,084,409, the PAYX's price is down by -0.92%, now at $132.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Paychex

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $128.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Paychex, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

