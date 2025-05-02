Spotlight on Palo Alto Networks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PANW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Palo Alto Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $179,270, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,351,996.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $210.0 for Palo Alto Networks during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 706.71 with a total volume of 2,066.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.05 $9.95 $9.95 $200.00 $397.0K 863 859 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $9.95 $9.7 $9.83 $200.00 $393.2K 863 459 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $27.2 $27.0 $27.2 $170.00 $201.2K 861 76 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.85 $12.2 $12.85 $180.00 $64.2K 653 50 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $36.7 $36.0 $36.0 $205.00 $54.0K 44 15

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,193,416, with PANW's price up by 2.53%, positioned at $190.98.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 18 days.

Expert Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $188.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from HSBC has elevated its stance to Hold, setting a new price target at $156. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $205. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for PANW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 HSBC Upgrades Reduce Hold

