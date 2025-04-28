Spotlight on Palo Alto Networks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $125,189 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $665,922.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $190.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palo Alto Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palo Alto Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $145.0 to $190.0, over the past month.

Palo Alto Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.4 $22.1 $22.1 $190.00 $174.5K 1.5K 1 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $20.95 $20.75 $20.75 $170.00 $103.7K 812 59 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.75 $7.7 $7.75 $180.00 $69.6K 2.3K 96 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.4 $8.5 $145.00 $57.8K 3.0K 2 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $7.15 $6.6 $6.6 $175.00 $57.4K 965 93

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palo Alto Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Palo Alto Networks's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 730,506, with PANW's price up by 1.23%, positioned at $181.18.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $213.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $235. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $205. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $205.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for PANW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 HSBC Upgrades Reduce Hold

