Spotlight on Palantir Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,802,286 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,302,484.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $40.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palantir Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palantir Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.1 $10.0 $10.0 $37.00 $291.0K 405 0 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $17.6 $16.85 $16.86 $13.00 $166.8K 411 135 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $30.00 $165.0K 14.5K 475 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.81 $2.72 $2.77 $25.00 $152.7K 2.4K 3.8K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.0 $6.85 $7.0 $22.00 $140.0K 5.4K 200

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Palantir Technologies Trading volume stands at 60,709,555, with PLTR's price up by 1.62%, positioned at $27.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.4.

An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $35. An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $28. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $21. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $28. An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

