Spotlight on Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $155,386, and 12 were calls, valued at $721,286.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $340.0 to $470.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $340.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $94.0 $89.4 $94.0 $360.00 $235.0K 197 25 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $83.5 $79.0 $83.5 $390.00 $91.8K 83 11 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $30.0 $28.0 $30.0 $425.00 $51.0K 0 17 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $34.0 $31.4 $33.69 $470.00 $50.5K 141 16 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $94.5 $90.2 $94.5 $360.00 $47.2K 197 30

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Where Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 970,917, the price of VRTX is up by 0.47%, reaching $449.65. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.