Spotlight on Market Surveillance: Adjusting to Abnormal Times

The use case for well-developed surveillance technology and holistic integration has become glaringly obvious over the past month, with the return on investment increasingly clear. Spending on technology solutions and tools supporting market surveillance efforts, at both the exchange and participant level, has expanded steadily since 2010, increasing at an estimated 14% annually over the last five years – a rate likely to jump in 2020.

Last week, Nasdaq and Greenwich Associates teamed up for virtual panel to discuss the importance of market surveillance infrastructure, the challenges faced during the global pandemic crisis, and the questions still unanswered. Danielle Tierney, Senior Advisor, Market Structure & Technology, from Greenwich Associates hosted the session, joined by Martina Rejsjo, Head of Nasdaq Marketwatch, and Fabio Perdiz, Head of Surveillance at B3.

Market Surveillance Defined

When looking at the results from Nasdaq’s Global Compliance Survey from 2015 through 2019, one thing was very clear – the majority of market participants view upholding and protecting their firm’s reputation as the most important function of compliance operations. With recent market volatility and surging data volumes, the compliance function is more essential now than ever to ensure that markets are able to operate with utmost transparency, even amongst the chaos.

The Future of Surveillance Amidst Market Recovery

Looking forward, continued shifts toward ‘smarter’ alert detection with tools like AI, scoring and ranking will help reduce false positives and reduce strain on resources during times of high market volatility. For now, it is largely human input that decides what will trigger an alert, and while that input will still remain essential to alert investigations, new tools and technologies will help to prioritize and escalate more urgent alerts. Nasdaq’s surveillance technology already leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence in alert detection and prioritization. These tools will only further aid surveillance teams in detecting potential manipulative activity amongst the noise and in reducing false positives in times of high volatility.