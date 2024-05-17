Spotlight on JPMorgan Chase: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 59 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $806,828, and 50 are calls, amounting to $5,764,718.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $240.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 4015.82, with a total volume reaching 27,010.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $120.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.85 $19.75 $19.85 $220.00 $595.5K 3.8K 560 JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.45 $200.00 $445.0K 1.4K 1.6K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.25 $24.2 $24.2 $200.00 $399.3K 635 165 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $68.15 $67.25 $67.25 $140.00 $376.6K 3.1K 72 JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $70.35 $68.2 $69.2 $135.00 $346.0K 333 150

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $3.9 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JPMorgan Chase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase Trading volume stands at 4,197,923, with JPM's price up by 1.0%, positioned at $204.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.