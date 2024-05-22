Spotlight on JD.com: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,150 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $965,396.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 13706.0 with a total volume of 12,569.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.99 $2.88 $2.88 $40.00 $576.0K 22.5K 2.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.55 $0.49 $0.49 $40.00 $61.1K 5.2K 0 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.57 $0.56 $0.57 $33.00 $58.8K 1.1K 2.1K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $30.00 $48.0K 148 620 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.2 $1.16 $1.16 $36.00 $45.3K 2.5K 411

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 18,338,787, with JD's price down by -1.26%, positioned at $32.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 84 days. What The Experts Say On JD.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $39.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $35. An analyst from Macquarie has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $40. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on JD.com with a target price of $41. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $43. An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $37.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JD.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.