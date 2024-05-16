Spotlight on HubSpot: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUBS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for HubSpot. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $105,346, and 6 are calls, amounting to $279,691.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $480.0 and $700.0 for HubSpot, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for HubSpot's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across HubSpot's significant trades, within a strike price range of $480.0 to $700.0, over the past month.

HubSpot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $11.0 $10.5 $10.5 $700.00 $61.9K 1.3K 186 HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $10.1 $10.0 $10.0 $700.00 $60.0K 1.3K 78 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $57.0 $51.6 $51.6 $650.00 $51.6K 79 10 HUBS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $146.6 $137.4 $142.49 $480.00 $42.7K 6 3 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $21.0 $16.1 $21.0 $670.00 $42.0K 361 20

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding HubSpot, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of HubSpot With a volume of 120,315, the price of HUBS is up 1.09% at $620.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What Analysts Are Saying About HubSpot

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $683.0.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Buy rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $650. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $680. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $700. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $655. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $730.

