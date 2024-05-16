Spotlight on GEO Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GEO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for GEO Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $344,820, and 6 are calls, amounting to $1,245,074.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $15.0 for GEO Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GEO Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GEO Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $15.0, over the past month.

GEO Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.65 $1.5 $1.6 $15.00 $671.5K 14.6K 5.0K GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.05 $1.9 $2.05 $14.00 $382.7K 0 1.8K GEO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.45 $0.35 $0.45 $13.00 $224.8K 808 1.0K GEO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.4 $0.1 $0.2 $12.00 $120.0K 405 6.0K GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.6 $1.6 $1.6 $15.00 $62.5K 14.6K 715

About GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

In light of the recent options history for GEO Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of GEO Group With a volume of 1,354,593, the price of GEO is up 5.82% at $13.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for GEO Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.0.

An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on GEO Group, maintaining a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GEO Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

