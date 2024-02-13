Spotlight on Employers Holdings' (EIG) Q4 Earnings Drivers

Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 15, after the closing bell. It is expected to have witnessed increased net premiums earned and lower net investment income in the December quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

Employers Holdings’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in all the prior four quarters, with the average being 26.5%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Employers Holdings Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Employers Holdings Inc price-eps-surprise | Employers Holdings Inc Quote

In the last reported quarter, the workers' compensation insurance provider reported adjusted operating earnings per share of 68 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% due to new business growth and strong renewal rates, as well as a solid contribution from the Employers segment.

The positives were partially offset by an elevated expense level, which resulted from increased compensation-related expenses, policyholder dividends and bad debt expenses.

Now, let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Q4 Factors to Note

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter combined ratio — a measure of underwriting profitability — is pegged at 95.5%, significantly higher than 86.6% witnessed a year ago. This means a smaller portion of Employers segment premiums were retained by the company following the claims payouts in the fourth quarter.

The company is expected to have encountered higher expenses due to increased losses and LAE incurred and commission expenses. Also, the consensus mark for net investment income predicts a 5.4% decrease from the year-ago period. Lower bond yields are likely to have affected the figure.

The factors stated above are likely to have led to a year-over-year decline in EIG’s fourth-quarter results, making an earnings beat uncertain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1 suggests a 20% decline from the prior-year level of $1.25. The estimate remained stable over the past week.

Moreover, the consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $213.3 million indicates a 3.9% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. Nevertheless, the negatives are likely to have been partially offset by higher net premiums earned.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter net premiums earned indicates 4.8% year-over-year growth. This is expected to have been supported by Cerity and Employers segments’ net premiums earned growth. Continuous new business growth and strong renewal rates are expected to have aided EIG’s fourth-quarter performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Employers Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at an earnings of $1 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Zacks Rank: Employers Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

How Other Stocks Performed

Here are some companies from the broader Finance space that have already reported earnings for the December quarter: Aflac Incorporated AFL, Unum Group UNM and Lincoln National Corporation LNC.

Aflac reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15%. Higher benefits and claims, lower adjusted net investment income and declining profit levels from the U.S. businesses affected AFL’s earnings. However, improving profit levels in the Japan segment partially offset the negatives.

Unum Group’s fourth-quarter 2023 operating net income of $1.79 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8% due to higher policy benefits, commissions, interest and debt expenses and weaker performance in Unum International and Colonial Life. The negatives were partly offset by strong operations in the Unum U.S. unit.

Lincoln National reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.9% on the back of solid contributions from the Group Protection business, a strong fixed annuity business and positive flows in the Retirement Plan Services unit. However, the upside was partly offset by changes in market risk benefits.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

