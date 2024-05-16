Spotlight on DigitalOcean Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DOCN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for DigitalOcean Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 6% bullish and 81% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,530, and 15 calls, totaling $986,745.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $50.0 for DigitalOcean Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DigitalOcean Holdings options trades today is 3377.5 with a total volume of 6,523.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DigitalOcean Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.7 $8.4 $8.5 $30.00 $198.0K 4.1K 1.1K DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.1 $8.6 $8.6 $30.00 $173.7K 4.1K 742 DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.4 $8.9 $8.9 $30.00 $66.7K 4.1K 75 DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.8 $8.6 $8.6 $30.00 $58.4K 4.1K 810 DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.0 $8.6 $8.6 $30.00 $58.4K 4.1K 285

About DigitalOcean Holdings

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is a cloud computing platform offering on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses. The customers use the platform for a wide range of cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, and managed services, among many others. The group has a business presence in North America, Europe, Asia and Other countries.

DigitalOcean Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,429,188, the price of DOCN is down -3.74% at $37.32. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

