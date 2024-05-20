Spotlight on Datadog: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $188,716, and 7 are calls, amounting to $333,463.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $132.0 for Datadog during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $132.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.82 $2.74 $2.82 $130.00 $93.1K 1.3K 387 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.8 $6.75 $6.8 $90.00 $88.5K 192 139 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.95 $29.55 $29.55 $125.00 $65.0K 170 22 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $1.62 $1.42 $1.42 $132.00 $60.7K 384 430 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.25 $7.05 $7.17 $105.00 $43.0K 1.3K 64

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Datadog, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Datadog With a trading volume of 1,078,827, the price of DDOG is up by 1.14%, reaching $121.44. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Datadog

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Datadog with a target price of $140. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $165. In a positive move, an analyst from Baird has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $140. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $165. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

