Spotlight on Cleanspark: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $65,550 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $473,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.5 to $30.0 for Cleanspark over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $14.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $20.00 $100.0K 4.6K 2.4K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $4.9 $4.3 $4.4 $14.50 $88.0K 222 200 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $0.65 $0.6 $0.65 $20.00 $65.0K 4.6K 2.1K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $1.3 $1.25 $1.25 $20.50 $61.0K 220 641 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.95 $2.85 $2.95 $20.00 $58.9K 490 201

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

In light of the recent options history for Cleanspark, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark Trading volume stands at 10,249,978, with CLSK's price up by 3.95%, positioned at $19.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $26.333333333333332.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $27. An analyst from Chardan Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleanspark, which currently sits at a price target of $26. An analyst from Chardan Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleanspark, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.