Spotlight on Bristol-Myers Squibb: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Looking at options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $215,240 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $237,164.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $47.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bristol-Myers Squibb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $47.0, over the past month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.75 $4.65 $4.75 $47.00 $117.8K 1.6K 249 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $47.00 $97.4K 1.6K 453 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.75 $1.5 $1.56 $44.00 $59.9K 804 387 BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.7 $4.3 $4.5 $42.00 $39.6K 0 343 BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.75 $4.25 $4.5 $42.00 $39.6K 0 343

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the U.S., showing a higher dependence on the U.S. market than most of its peer group.

Current Position of Bristol-Myers Squibb With a volume of 4,228,112, the price of BMY is down -1.22% at $42.83. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days. Expert Opinions on Bristol-Myers Squibb

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $45.5.

An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, maintaining a target price of $48. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, maintaining a target price of $43.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.