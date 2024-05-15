Spotlight on Altria Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Altria Group.

Looking at options history for Altria Group (NYSE:MO) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $243,310 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $931,365.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $50.0 for Altria Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Altria Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Altria Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $27.5 to $50.0, over the past month.

Altria Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.4 $18.35 $18.4 $27.50 $828.0K 250 450 MO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.25 $1.16 $1.22 $37.50 $80.5K 1.2K 688 MO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.75 $1.71 $1.72 $45.00 $68.8K 2.6K 410 MO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.25 $1.05 $1.25 $50.00 $41.2K 3.3K 343 MO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.25 $6.3 $47.50 $35.9K 627 57

About Altria Group

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, us Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Horizon Innovations and Helix Innovations. It holds an 8% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the us with a 42% annual share in 2022. Altria holds a 42% stake in cannabis manufacturer Cronos, acquired Njoy Holdings in 2023, and recently exited its strategic investment in Juul Labs. It operates a joint venture with Japan Tobacco in the heated tobacco category.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Altria Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Altria Group's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,514,892, the price of MO is up by 0.81%, reaching $45.87. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Altria Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

