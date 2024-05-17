Spotlight on Affirm Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $204,050, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $262,804.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $47.5 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Affirm Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Affirm Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $47.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $15.65 $15.3 $15.5 $47.50 $113.1K 267 73 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.58 $1.57 $1.57 $30.00 $47.1K 4.2K 368 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $32.50 $46.2K 1.8K 229 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.4 $4.35 $4.38 $30.00 $43.8K 1.2K 104 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.51 $2.46 $2.46 $32.50 $41.0K 3.6K 199

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Affirm Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings Trading volume stands at 6,452,805, with AFRM's price up by 5.01%, positioned at $32.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 97 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.