Spotlight on NVIDIA: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 348 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 123 are puts, for a total amount of $10,917,065, and 225 are calls, for a total amount of $12,673,255.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $200.0 for NVIDIA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $1.99 $1.98 $1.99 $113.00 $388.4K 3.5K 6.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.51 $1.5 $1.51 $116.00 $131.5K 7.4K 28.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.26 $111.00 $124.0K 4.2K 4.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $109.00 $121.8K 6.6K 17.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.11 $2.08 $2.11 $115.00 $105.5K 85.2K 101.8K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 199,626,135, the NVDA's price is up by 2.66%, now at $110.43.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $169.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral

